May 11, 2018 / 8:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Healthcare stocks lead S&P higher after Trump speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 inched higher on Friday, helped along by healthcare stocks after U.S. President Donald Trump gave a speech blasting high drug prices but avoided taking aggressive measures to cut them.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.58 points, or 0.37 percent, to 24,830.11, the S&P 500 gained 4.62 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,727.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.09 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,402.88. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

