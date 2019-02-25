Market News
February 25, 2019 / 9:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes end higher as Trump says trade deal near

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended up but off the day’s highs on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would delay a planned hike in tariffs on Chinese imports and that the two countries were close to a trade deal.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.14 points, or 0.23 percent, to 26,091.95, the S&P 500 gained 3.44 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,796.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.92 points, or 0.36 percent, to 7,554.46. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
