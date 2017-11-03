US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes post record closing highs; Apple a boost

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A surge in shares of heavyweight Apple helped push up major Wall Street indexes on Friday, as investors also assessed a mixed U.S. labor market report.

All three major indexes registered record closing highs. Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.93 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,539.19, the S&P 500 gained 7.99 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,587.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.49 points, or 0.74 percent, to 6,764.44. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)