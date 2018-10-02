US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Intel powers Dow to record high

Oct 2 (Reuters) - A jump in Intel powered the Dow Jones Industrial Average to an all-time intraday high on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were little changed as U.S. stocks, much like global peers, remained pressured due to Italy’s troubles.

Intel rose 4.4 percent and sent the blue-chip Dow index up as much as 0.45 percent to a record high of 26,771.91 points.

The S&P edged up 0.03 percent and the Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.01 percent gain. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)