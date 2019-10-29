US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Merck, Pfizer spur S&P 500 to record high; Alphabet weighs on Nasdaq

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a fresh record high on Tuesday, lifted by upbeat earnings from drugmakers Merck and Pfizer, while disappointing quarterly profit from Google-parent Alphabet kept the Nasdaq firmly in the negative territory.

At 10:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 48.19 points, or 0.18%, at 27,138.91, while the S&P 500 was up 5.47 points, or 0.18%, at 3,044.89. The Nasdaq Composite was down 16.34 points, or 0.20%, at 8,309.64. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)