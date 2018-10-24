US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq confirms correction; S&P, Dow erases year's gains

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled again on Wednesday, confirming a correction for the Nasdaq and erasing the Dow and S&P 500’s gains for the year, as disappointing forecasts from chipmakers and weak home sales data fueled worries about economic and profit growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 608.15 points, or 2.41 percent, to 24,583.28, the S&P 500 lost 84.53 points, or 3.08 percent, to 2,656.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 329.14 points, or 4.43 percent, to 7,108.40. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by David Gregorio)