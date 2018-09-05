FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 5, 2018 / 8:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq ends down more than 1 pct as tech shares fall

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, dented by technology stocks after Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc executives defended their companies before skeptical U.S. lawmakers.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.98 points, or 0.09 percent, to 25,975.46, the S&P 500 lost 8.04 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,888.68 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 96.07 points, or 1.19 percent, to 7,995.17. (Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.