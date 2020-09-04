US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq falls 3% as tech selloff resumes

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell another 3% on Friday after plunging in the previous session as technology stocks sold off again, overshadowing data showing a steeper-than-expected drop in the unemployment rate in August.

At 10:23 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 293.00 points, or 2.56%, at 11,165.11. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 129.15 points, or 0.46%, at 28,163.58, while the S&P 500 was down 41.27 points, or 1.19%, at 3,413.79. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)