July 26, 2018 / 1:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq falls at open as Facebook leads tech selloff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq Composite opened 1 percent lower on Thursday as Facebook led a selloff in technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was buoyed after the European Union and the United States agreed to negotiate on trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.45 points, or 0.21 percent, at the open to 25,468.55.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.58 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,835.49. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 84.20 points, or 1.06 percent, to 7,848.04 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)

