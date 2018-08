Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq gaining on the strength of tech stocks while the S&P 500 was little changed as it marked its longest bull-market run.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88.69 points, or 0.34 percent, to 25,733.6, the S&P 500 lost 1.14 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,861.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.92 points, or 0.38 percent, to 7,889.10. (Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Dan Grebler)