Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Business News

Nasdaq hits record high; S&P 500, Dow open lower

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq extended a rally to hit a record high on Monday on growing hopes for the passage of a new stimulus bill, while the S&P 500 and the Dow dipped on Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong.

At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 67.35 points, or 0.22%, at 30,150.91, the S&P 500 was down 6.65 points, or 0.18%, at 3,692.47, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 23.40 points, or 0.19%, at 12,487.63.

Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up