US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq jumps at open as tech stocks gain ground

March 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday with the Nasdaq rebounding after a steep selloff in the previous session, as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up beaten-down technology stocks.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 313.9 points, or 2.49% to 12923.071 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.9 points, or 0.28%, to 31892.35, while S&P 500 rose 30.6 points, or 0.80%, at the open to 3851.93.

