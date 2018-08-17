FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 1:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens lower as chipmakers weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq Composite opened lower on Friday as weak forecasts from Applied Materials and Nvidia weighed on chip stocks, while rising crude prices boosted energy stocks and helped the S&P and the Dow Industrials cut their losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 7.93 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 25,550.80, while the S&P 500 edged lower by 2.37 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,838.32.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.88 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,786.64 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

