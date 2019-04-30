Market News
April 30, 2019 / 8:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq retreats after Alphabet drop; S&P 500 posts record

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell on Tuesday as shares of Google-parent Alphabet tumbled following a revenue miss and Apple dropped ahead of its results, though the S&P 500 eked out another record closing high.

All three major indexes posted gains for the month.

For the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.11 points, or 0.14%, to 26,592.5, the S&P 500 gained 2.78 points, or 0.09%, to 2,945.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.09 points, or 0.66%, to 8,107.77. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below