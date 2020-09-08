Market News
September 8, 2020 / 1:36 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq slides 3% as tech rout deepens

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq tumbled more than 3% at the open on Tuesday as investors sold off shares of Tesla and other tech heavyweights, while simmering U.S.-China tensions and concerns over a rocky economic rebound also weighed on sentiment.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 412.44 points, or 3.65%, to 10,900.70 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.08 points, or 0.74%, at the open to 27,925.23, while the S&P 500 opened lower by 55.08 points, or 1.61%, at 3,371.88. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below