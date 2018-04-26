FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 1:35 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq up 1 pct as tech earnings impress, yields pull back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks opened higher on Thursday as U.S. bond yields pulled back from the 3 percent level, and a 9 percent jump in Facebook’s shares after strong results helped the Nasdaq rise more than 1 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.89 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 24,128.72. The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.25 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,651.65. The Nasdaq Composite gained 76.75 points, or 1.10 percent, to 7,080.49 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

