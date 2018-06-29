FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nike, bank stocks lift Wall Street at open

June 29 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average got a boost from Nike’s near 10 percent jump on Friday after the company reported strong quarterly results and gains for banking stocks, after clearing the Federal Reserve’s stress test, drove broader markets higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 107.88 points, or 0.45 percent, at the open to 24,323.93. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.82 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,727.13. The Nasdaq Composite gained 40.45 points, or 0.54 percent, to 7,544.13 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

