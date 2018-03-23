FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 1:39 PM / 2 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nike, Facebook lead Wall St higher at the open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday, helped by gains in Nike and Facebook , after steep losses a day earlier on fears of a global trade war after the United States slapped tariffs on Chinese imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.38 points, or 0.39 percent, to 24,050.27. The S&P 500 gained 7.43 points, or 0.281047 percent, to 2,651.12. The Nasdaq Composite added 11.61 points, or 0.16 percent, to 7,178.28. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)

