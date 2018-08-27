US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Record highs for S&P, Nasdaq on U.S.-Mexico trade deal

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A broad-based rally pushed U.S. stocks higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closing at record highs for the second consecutive session as investor sentiment was buoyed by a trade agreement reached between the United States and Mexico.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 259.29 points, or 1.01 percent, to 26,049.64, the S&P 500 gained 22.05 points, or 0.77 percent, to 2,896.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.92 points, or 0.91 percent, to 8,017.90. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)