May 16, 2018 / 8:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Retail, tech stocks boost Wall St; Russell 2000 hits record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Retail and technology stocks led Wall Street higher on Wednesday as the small-cap Russell 2000 hit a record peak, even as U.S. bond yields touched near a seven-year high and investors fretted over geopolitics.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.52 points, or 0.25 percent, to 24,768.93, the S&P 500 gained 11.01 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,722.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.67 points, or 0.63 percent, to 7,398.30. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by James Dalgleish)

