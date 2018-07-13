US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 closes at highest level in 5 months as industrials rise

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 hitting a more than five-month high, as gains in industrials and other areas offset a drop in financials after results from three big Wall Street banks mostly disappointed investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.52 points, or 0.38 percent, to 25,019.41, the S&P 500 gained 3.02 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,801.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.06 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,825.98. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Nick Zieminski)