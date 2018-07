July 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rose on Monday as a jump in 10-year bond yields boosted financials and investors anticipated continued strength in corporate earnings and U.S. economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.97 points, or 0.05 percent, to 25,045.15, the S&P 500 gained 5.15 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,806.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.68 points, or 0.28 percent, to 7,841.87. (Reporting By April Joyner)