US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 crosses 3,300 on trade deal, Morgan Stanley earnings

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 crossed 3,300 for the first time and the Dow and the Nasdaq opened at new highs on Thursday, after the United States and China signed an initial trade deal and Morgan Stanley wrapped up big bank earnings on a strong note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.73 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 29,131.95.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.68 points, or 0.42%, at 3,302.97. The Nasdaq Composite gained 54.75 points, or 0.59%, to 9,313.45 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)