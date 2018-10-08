US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 cuts declines to end flat; Nasdaq falls

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 cut losses to end nearly flat on Monday after having been weighed down by concerns about slowing Chinese economic growth due to trade tensions between China and the United States.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.99 points, or 0.15 percent, to 26,488.04, the S&P 500 lost 0.97 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,884.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.50 points, or 0.67 percent, to 7,735.95. (Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)