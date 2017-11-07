FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 dips as Priceline, financials weigh
November 7, 2017 / 9:05 PM / in an hour

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 dips as Priceline, financials weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday after a disappointing profit forecast from Priceline and a drop in financials, as investors also fretted that a Republican plan to cut corporate taxes could be watered down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.81 points, or 0.04 percent, to 23,557.23, the S&P 500 lost 0.56 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,590.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.65 points, or 0.27 percent, to 6,767.78. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)

