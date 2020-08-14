Market News
August 14, 2020 / 1:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 dips as retail sales growth slows

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 slipped further away from record levels at the open on Friday as retail sales rose less than expected in July, adding to worries about a wobbly post-pandemic economic recovery in the absence of a new U.S. fiscal stimulus bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67.79 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 27,828.93.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.77 points, or 0.14%, at 3,368.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.27 points to 11,042.24 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below