Market News
June 30, 2020 / 1:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow dip at open on virus fears, U.S.-China tensions

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes opened lower on Tuesday as coronavirus-related worries and simmering U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment at the end of what is expected to be the S&P 500’s best quarter since 1998.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.37 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 25,512.43, and the S&P 500 opened lower by 3.04 points, or 0.10%, at 3,050.20. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.13 points, or 0.01%, to 9,875.29 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

