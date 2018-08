Aug 9 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow ended down slightly on Thursday as gains in Apple and Amazon were offset by losses in energy shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.52 points, or 0.29 percent, to 25,509.23, the S&P 500 lost 4.12 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,853.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.46 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,891.78. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Diane Craft)