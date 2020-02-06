Market News
February 6, 2020 / 3:42 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on China tariff cut

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials hit record highs at the open on Thursday as China’s plan to chop additional tariffs on some American goods by 50% helped ease fears over the financial fallout of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.73 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 29,388.58. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.23 points, or 0.31%, at 3,344.92. The Nasdaq Composite gained 32.30 points, or 0.34%, to 9,540.98 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

