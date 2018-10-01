FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 8:06 PM / in 2 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow kick off fourth quarter with gains

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials began the fourth quarter on a positive note on Monday, after a last-minute deal to salvage NAFTA as a trilateral pact helped ease trade worries, although major indexes finished off their session highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 200.16 points, or 0.76 percent, to 26,658.47, the S&P 500 gained 10.74 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,924.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.05 points, or 0.11 percent, to 8,037.30. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

