US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow open higher after robust earnings run

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes opened near record highs on Wednesday, as a largely upbeat corporate earnings season and optimism around a U.S.-China trade truce drive a Wall Street rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.11 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 27,502.74.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.48 points, or 0.02%, at 3,075.10. The Nasdaq Composite, however, dropped 8.11 points, or 0.10%, to 8,426.57 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)