US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow slip at open as banks fall

March 19 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened slightly lower on Friday as bank stocks dropped following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to let the exemption of some bank leverage requirements expire.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.9 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 32858.36. The S&P 500 fell 2.3 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 3913.14, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.7 points, or 0.03%, to 13119.901 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)