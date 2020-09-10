Market News
September 10, 2020

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow turn lower as Apple, Microsoft drop

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow gave up early gains in volatile trading on Thursday as heavyweights Apple and Microsoft slipped, with investors remaining cautious about a choppy economic rebound from the pandemic-led recession.

At 11:03 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 73.96 points, or 0.26%, at 27,866.51, the S&P 500 was down 7.68 points, or 0.23%, at 3,391.28. The Nasdaq Composite was up 9.59 points, or 0.09%, at 11,151.16. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

