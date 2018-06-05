FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 8:14 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 edges up, Nasdaq hits record on strong economic data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged higher on Tuesday as investors were encouraged by U.S. economic data, and the Nasdaq closed at a record high for the second day in a row with help from the technology and consumer discretionary sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.71 points, or 0.06 percent, to 24,799.98, the S&P 500 gained 1.93 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,748.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.40 points, or 0.41 percent, to 7,637.86. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by Chris Reese)

