US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at record for 2nd day but Apple slips

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a record closing high for the second straight day on Tuesday with financial stocks leading the charge, though gains were stunted by a decline in Apple Inc shares after it unveiled its latest iPhone.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.49 points, or 0.28 percent, to 22,118.86, the S&P 500 gained 8.38 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,496.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.02 points, or 0.34 percent, to 6,454.28. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)