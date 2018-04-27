FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 8:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends barely higher; Amazon a boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed slightly higher on Friday as inflation worries and some struggling technology and energy stocks were offset by an advance in the consumer discretionary sector, led by Amazon .

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.15 points, or 0.05 percent, to 24,311.19, the S&P 500 gained 2.97 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,669.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.12 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,119.80. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

