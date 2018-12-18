Market News
December 18, 2018 / 9:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends flat in volatile trade ahead of Fed meeting

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended little changed in a choppy trading session on Tuesday as the possibility of a partial government shutdown added to investors’ jitters ahead of a highly anticipated meeting of the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.52 points, or 0.35 percent, to 23,675.5, the S&P 500 gained 0.21 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,546.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.18 points, or 0.45 percent, to 6,783.91. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
