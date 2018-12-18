US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends flat in volatile trade ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended little changed in a choppy trading session on Tuesday as the possibility of a partial government shutdown added to investors’ jitters ahead of a highly anticipated meeting of the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.52 points, or 0.35 percent, to 23,675.5, the S&P 500 gained 0.21 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,546.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.18 points, or 0.45 percent, to 6,783.91. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by James Dalgleish)