US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends higher after Trump trade comments

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rebounded from early losses on Friday to snap a four-day losing streak after U.S. President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said trade talks between the United States and China were “constructive.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.45 points, or 0.45%, to 25,944.81, the S&P 500 gained 10.86 points, or 0.38%, to 2,881.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.35 points, or 0.08%, to 7,916.94. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Susan Thomas)