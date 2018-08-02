FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 8:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends higher, driven by Apple, tech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Technology stocks pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq higher on Thursday, driven by Apple shares as the iPhone maker became the first publicly traded U.S. company worth a trillion dollars.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.33 points, or 0.03 percent, to 25,326.49, the S&P 500 gained 13.91 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,827.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 95.40 points, or 1.24 percent, to 7,802.69. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

