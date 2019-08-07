US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends slightly higher after rebounding with bond yields

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 recovered from steep early losses to end slightly higher on Wednesday as investors snapped up oversold shares and bond yields rebounded from significant lows that raised fears about a recession.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.45 points, or 0.09%, to 26,007.07, the S&P 500 gained 2.25 points, or 0.08%, to 2,884.02, and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.56 points, or 0.38%, to 7,862.83. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Leslie Adler)