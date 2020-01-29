US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 fades to end lower after Fed policy announcement

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Wednesday, as an initial boost from the likes of Apple Inc, Boeing Co and General Electric Co following their quarterly results faded in the wake of the policy announcement from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.24 points, or 0.04%, to 28,735.09, the S&P 500 lost 2.78 points, or 0.08%, to 3,273.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.48 points, or 0.06%, to 9,275.16. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Sandra Maler)