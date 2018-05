NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday after a choppy trading session as bank and chipmaker stocks weighed on the index and investors grappled with U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.93 points, or 0.01 percent, to 24,715.91, the S&P 500 lost 7.12 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,713.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.13 points, or 0.38 percent, to 7,354.34. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by James Dalgleish)