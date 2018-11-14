Market News
November 14, 2018 / 9:05 PM / in 37 minutes

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 falls for 5th day; financials a drag

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 notching a fifth straight day of losses as financial stocks were hit by fears of tightening regulations on the banking industry.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 204.84 points, or 0.81 percent, to 25,081.65, the S&P 500 lost 20.36 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,701.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.48 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,136.39. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.