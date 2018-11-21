US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 gains with energy, tech, but ends near day's lows

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended higher on Wednesday after a brutal two-day selloff, led by a rebound in energy and technology shares, but the market faltered toward the session’s end as Apple shares surrendered gains ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Based on the latest available data, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat, the S&P 500 gained 8.04 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,649.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.43 points, or 0.92 percent, to 6,972.25. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by James Dalgleish)