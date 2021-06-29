US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high as bank stocks gain

June 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index hit a record high shortly after the open on Tuesday, lifted by big U.S. banks, while investors looked to consumer confidence data against the backdrop of rising inflation and a spike in COVID-19 cases in Asia.

At 09:35 a.m., the S&P 500 gained 8.65 points, or 0.20 %, to record high of 4,299.26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 166.06 points, or 0.48% , to 34,449.33, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 5.31 points, or 0.04%, to 14,495.20. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)