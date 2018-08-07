FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 7, 2018 / 8:08 PM / in 2 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 moves closer to record high; Amazon, Alphabet help

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 inched nearer to a record high on Tuesday, lifted by Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft, and by a strong second-quarter earnings season that fueled optimism about the strength in the U.S. economy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 126.73 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,628.91, the S&P 500 gained 8.05 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,858.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.99 points, or 0.31 percent, to 7,883.66. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.