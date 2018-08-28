US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq eke out gains for third straight record high

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged up to record closing highs for the third consecutive session as investors struggled over whether to take profits following a rally on positive developments in trade disputes which have vexed the markets for much of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.38 points, or 0.06 percent, to 26,064.02, the S&P 500 gained 0.78 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,897.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.14 points, or 0.15 percent, to 8,030.04. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)