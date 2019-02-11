Market News
February 11, 2019 / 9:09 PM / 2 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end choppy session with tiny gains

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq eked out nominal gains while the blue chip Dow Industrials edged lower on Monday in a choppy session as investors eyed ongoing U.S.-China trade talks, potential congressional gridlock and a diminished 2019 earnings outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.22 points, or 0.21 percent, to 25,053.11, the S&P 500 gained 1.92 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,709.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.71 points, or 0.13 percent, to 7,307.91. (Reporting By Stephen Culp; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
