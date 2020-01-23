Market News
January 23, 2020 / 9:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end higher with Netflix

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended slightly higher and the Nasdaq eked out a record high close on Thursday, helped by a jump in Netflix, while news about the coronavirus outbreak spreading from China and mixed earnings results kept a lid on the market.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.45 points, or 0.09%, to 29,159.82, the S&P 500 gained 3.74 points, or 0.11%, to 3,325.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.71 points, or 0.2%, to 9,402.48. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
