S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as focus turns to tech earnings, Fed

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Tuesday as investors geared up for earnings reports from Microsoft and Alphabet, while awaiting cues from the Federal Reserve on its monetary policy stance.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.63 points, or 0.02%, at 4,188.25, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 32.14 points, or 0.23%, to 14,170.91 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49.44 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 33,932.13.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva

